Fuel prices soar again: Super petrol up by Sh2

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has announced an increase of Sh2 in the price of super petrol, effective midnight.

The cost of a litre of super petrol will now retail at Sh179.30, while the price of diesel and kerosene remains unchanged at Sh162 and Sh145.94, respectively, in Nairobi. Epra explained that the price of diesel has been cross-subsidized with that of super petrol, while a subsidy of Sh23.49 per litre has been maintained for kerosene to cushion consumers from high prices.

The prices include an 8% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.