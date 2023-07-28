Data Protection Commissioner Cautions Kenyans Against Sharing Personal Details with WorldCoin

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) in Kenya has issued a cautionary warning to the public regarding sharing personal details with WorldCoin, a financial public utility offering access to digital currencies without the need for third-party facilitation.

The platform processes sensitive personal information, and the ODPC advises Kenyans to be vigilant while sharing their data.

The ODPC emphasizes that individuals should inquire about how their data will be used and carefully review the terms and conditions before accepting them.

The Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, reiterates the Office’s commitment to promoting data privacy and security in the country.

She reminds data controllers of their responsibility to comply with the Data Protection Act to protect individuals’ privacy and safeguard organizations from legal and reputational consequences.

As part of ensuring compliance, the ODPC is conducting a thorough assessment of WorldCoin’s data processing practices to ensure they adhere to the Data Protection Act of 2019.

This legislation outlines penalties for organizations found to unlawfully disclose personal data in a manner inconsistent with the intended purpose, including fines up to Ksh3 million or a ten-year imprisonment, or both.

The cryptocurrency industry in Kenya has experienced steady growth, primarily due to the country’s well-established mobile money infrastructure.

WorldCoin, which entered Kenya in April 2023, has generated excitement among Kenyans, leading many to create accounts on the platform through the application available in various supermarket stores.

To sign up for WorldCoin, users are required to scan their eyes with an orb to capture an image of their iris, creating a unique identifier called an IrisCode.

The app acts as a crypto wallet, enabling users to hold US dollars, Bitcoin, and the WorldCoin (WLD) token. The platform provides some tokens for free, allowing users to use or save them as they prefer.

As of the time of writing, one WLD token amounts to Ksh2.