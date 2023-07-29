Details of Ngina Kenyatta’s Luxurious Restaurant

Away from the glare of the cameras, Ngina Kenyatta, the daughter of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, is quietly forging her path in entrepreneurship and carving out her career.

While she serves as a director at the Kenyatta Trust, her passion for the hospitality industry has led her to make a significant multi-million-dollar investment.

Ngina’s venture, the Green Experience, is a luxurious restaurant that made its grand debut on May 5, 2018.

Nestled within the family’s tea estate, the restaurant offers patrons an unparalleled dining experience.

Surrounded by lush tea bushes and a serene forest, guests can enjoy the soothing cool breeze while savoring delicious cuisine.

The restaurant’s location holds historical significance as it sits on the former residential home of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 1980s.

The establishment was launched with great pomp and glamour, with a private event attended by close family and friends.

At the Green Experience, a combination of fine food and knowledge awaits visitors.

Apart from relishing the delectable dishes, guests are taken on an educational tour of the tea farm.

They gain insights into the various tea samples grown on the farm and throughout the country, offering a unique and enriching experience.

Nana Gecaga, who had the privilege of visiting the facility shortly after its opening, shared her delightful experience.

She described it as an afternoon spent at a breathtaking location, where guests are educated about and get to sample special varieties of teas grown in Kenya.

Additionally, a sumptuous five-course meal awaits them, thoughtfully paired with specific wines or other refreshing beverages.

The Green Experience goes beyond just a dining destination; it offers a guided nature walk, making it an all-encompassing retreat for both local tourists and international visitors.

The tastefully designed and furnished hotel is the ultimate getaway for those seeking a distinctive and memorable experience.

Ngina Kenyatta’s venture in the hospitality industry showcases her entrepreneurial spirit and determination to chart her path away from the shadow of her family’s political legacy.