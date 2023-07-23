Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Lake Victoria Fishermen Urge Governors to Address Cross-Border Conflicts and Land Grabbing

By

Published

lakevictoriaboats
lakevictoriaboats

Fishermen in Lake Victoria are calling on governors of counties bordering the Lake region to collaborate with the national government in resolving the persistent conflicts between Kenyan fishermen and neighboring states.

The constant attacks on Kenyan fishermen by security agencies from Uganda and Tanzania have become a major threat to their lives and livelihoods.

Tom Guda, the Chairman of Lake Victoria Beach Management Unit, expressed frustration over the government’s slow response in addressing the security challenges faced by fishermen from neighboring countries.

He urged the governors to work together with the national government to find a permanent solution and put an end to the harassment and attacks endured by Kenyan fishermen while fishing in Lake Victoria waters.

Guda emphasized that engaging neighboring countries is crucial in preventing further conflicts and ensuring the safety of Kenyan fishermen during their fishing expeditions.

By collaborating with the national government, the governors can advocate for effective measures to protect the rights and interests of the fishermen in the region.

In addition to the cross-border conflicts, Guda highlighted the issue of land grabbing along the beaches by private developers.

Riparian lands are being taken over for personal gains, posing a significant threat to the fishing communities and their access to the lake’s resources.

To address this concern, Guda called for swift action against those involved in the illegal land grabbing.

Preserving the riparian lands and ensuring they remain accessible to fishermen is crucial for the sustainability of their livelihoods and the protection of the Lake Victoria ecosystem.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019