Lake Victoria Fishermen Urge Governors to Address Cross-Border Conflicts and Land Grabbing

Fishermen in Lake Victoria are calling on governors of counties bordering the Lake region to collaborate with the national government in resolving the persistent conflicts between Kenyan fishermen and neighboring states.

The constant attacks on Kenyan fishermen by security agencies from Uganda and Tanzania have become a major threat to their lives and livelihoods.

Tom Guda, the Chairman of Lake Victoria Beach Management Unit, expressed frustration over the government’s slow response in addressing the security challenges faced by fishermen from neighboring countries.

He urged the governors to work together with the national government to find a permanent solution and put an end to the harassment and attacks endured by Kenyan fishermen while fishing in Lake Victoria waters.

Guda emphasized that engaging neighboring countries is crucial in preventing further conflicts and ensuring the safety of Kenyan fishermen during their fishing expeditions.

By collaborating with the national government, the governors can advocate for effective measures to protect the rights and interests of the fishermen in the region.

In addition to the cross-border conflicts, Guda highlighted the issue of land grabbing along the beaches by private developers.

Riparian lands are being taken over for personal gains, posing a significant threat to the fishing communities and their access to the lake’s resources.

To address this concern, Guda called for swift action against those involved in the illegal land grabbing.

Preserving the riparian lands and ensuring they remain accessible to fishermen is crucial for the sustainability of their livelihoods and the protection of the Lake Victoria ecosystem.