Meet China Square’s Cheng Lei who Sells sh10 Million on a bad day

Cheng Lei, owner of China Square, a store located in the Unicity Mall on the Thika Super Highway in Kiambu County, Kenya, has made headlines with the news that his business is thriving just a month after opening.

However, his success has prompted the government to go after him, with Trade and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria leading the charge. Cheng Lei has been accused of killing local businesses belonging to a certain tribe within the Nyamakima, Kamukunji, Gikomba, Muthurwa, and Eastleigh areas.

Despite protests from local traders accusing him of cutting them out of the market by slashing prices, Cheng Lei maintains that his business model is legal and that he followed all government directives for opening a business in Kenya.

He claims that his business is centered on healthy competition and that he is here to break monopolies. He says his prices are fair and that his business appeals to many Kenyans who are struggling under the high cost of living.

Revelations now show that Cheng’s China Square business has been making good money, which is evident from the long queues of customers. He has told a local media house that his business had sold goods worth Sh. 20 million in the first two weeks of operation and was now making that amount in just two days. On a bad day, they sell goods worth Sh. 10 million, according to Cheng.

Cheng Lei said he was inspired to start the business after seeing basic goods sold at high prices in local supermarkets. He wanted to provide Kenyans with basic goods at fair prices, a mission that has seen his business attract many customers. He says his customers are happy and that they have been his biggest referral.

Cheng Lei says that he has cultivated a sustainable supply chain for many years in China and locally. He has already started working with local companies that have approached him for partnership. He cites the huge traffic the shop has generated for the once-dull Unicity Mall that is now brimming with business.

The mall has been operating at just 10 per cent occupancy after being snubbed by local supermarkets that quietly withdrew after noticing it did not attract foot high traffic, a key mainstay for supermarkets operating outside Nairobi.

Cheng Lei believes that his business creates opportunities for Kenyans and pays huge taxes to the government. He expressed shock at the Trade Minister’s accusations and believes that they may heavily slow down foreign investments in Kenya.