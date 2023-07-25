NCBA Bank Expands Presence with New Branch in Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu County

NCBA Bank took a significant step towards bolstering its presence in Kiambu County by opening a new branch in Kahawa Sukari on Tuesday, July 25.

The move aims to support local businesses in the area by providing personalized banking solutions and fostering economic growth in the region.

Tirus Mwithiga, the NCBA Bank Group Director for Retail Banking, highlighted the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in driving economic growth, job creation, innovation, and social cohesion.

He emphasized that SME lending is a vital contributor to banking revenues and plays a crucial role in advancing economic prosperity.

“We understand the significance of SMEs to economic growth, innovation, job formation, and social cohesion. We recognize that SME lending is one of the most economically important and one of the most profitable contributors to banking revenues,” said Mwithiga.

The new branch in Kahawa Sukari will offer diverse banking solutions tailored to the needs of the community, including credit facilities to support business growth, asset finance, and a range of corporate, business, and retail banking services.

Ruiru MP Simon Kingara commended NCBA Bank for opening the new branch, recognizing its potential to improve the economic prospects of the area and Kiambu County as a whole.

Kingara emphasized that financial inclusion is fundamental to fostering a fair, equitable society and a thriving economy.

“When our people and businesses can access useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs, we will create positive wealth and sustainable economic growth and help people out of poverty,” affirmed the legislator.

The Kahawa Sukari branch marks NCBA Bank’s third new branch opening this year and is the 89th branch in its nationwide network. With a commitment to expanding its presence further, the bank aims to establish ten additional branches by the end of 2023.