Train Services Suspended along Syokimau and Lukenya Route Due to Attacks

Kenya Railways has announced the temporary suspension of train services along the Syokimau and Lukenya route due to consistent attacks on trains.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 13, the company stated that rowdy individuals have been pelting stones at passing trains in the Mukuru Kwa Njenga area and obstructing the rail tracks.

The volatile security situation arising from these attacks has prompted the suspension of train services for the safety of passengers and staff.

Kenya Railways expressed concern over the incidents, citing two specific examples. One incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a train heading to Lukenya was attacked at 6 pm.

Another incident took place on Thursday morning, involving a train carrying 520 pupils that was also targeted by rowdy individuals.

The attacks, involving the pelting of stones and barricading of rail tracks, pose significant risks to the operation of train services and the well-being of passengers.

Kenya Railways has taken this necessary step to ensure the safety and security of all those utilizing the rail system.

The company has not specified when train services will resume along the Syokimau and Lukenya route.

 

