Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

United States Trade Representative to Visit Nairobi for U.S.-EAC Trade and Investment Meeting

By

Published

KatherineTai
KatherineTai

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai is set to visit Nairobi, Kenya from July 17-19, 2023, to co-lead a meeting of the U.S. and the East African Community (EAC) Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council.

This visit is in commemoration of the fifteen-year anniversary of the U.S. – EAC TIFA and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to engaging with Kenya and the African continent.

During her visit, Ambassador Tai is scheduled to meet with President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretary for Trade Moses Kuria, and Cabinet Secretary for EAC and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Rebecca Miano. These meetings aim to enhance bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities for increased collaboration between the United States and Kenya.

In addition to the government meetings, Ambassador Tai will engage with various stakeholders, including labor representatives, members of Kenya’s civil society, local businesses, and private sector representatives. The discussions will focus on fostering cooperation and exploring avenues for greater economic engagement between the two countries.

Furthermore, Ambassador Tai, alongside U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, will meet with local youth and women entrepreneurs to discuss ways to promote inclusive trade and economic prosperity for all. These engagements highlight the importance of empowering marginalized groups and creating opportunities for their participation in trade and economic activities.

Ambassador Katherine Tai, who assumed office as the 19th United States Trade Representative in March 2021, plays a crucial role in advising, negotiating, and representing U.S. trade policy. Her visit to Nairobi signifies the United States’ commitment to strengthening trade relations and deepening cooperation with Kenya, ultimately fostering mutual prosperity and economic growth.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019