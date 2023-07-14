United States Trade Representative to Visit Nairobi for U.S.-EAC Trade and Investment Meeting

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai is set to visit Nairobi, Kenya from July 17-19, 2023, to co-lead a meeting of the U.S. and the East African Community (EAC) Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) Council.

This visit is in commemoration of the fifteen-year anniversary of the U.S. – EAC TIFA and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to engaging with Kenya and the African continent.

During her visit, Ambassador Tai is scheduled to meet with President William Ruto, Cabinet Secretary for Trade Moses Kuria, and Cabinet Secretary for EAC and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Rebecca Miano. These meetings aim to enhance bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities for increased collaboration between the United States and Kenya.

In addition to the government meetings, Ambassador Tai will engage with various stakeholders, including labor representatives, members of Kenya’s civil society, local businesses, and private sector representatives. The discussions will focus on fostering cooperation and exploring avenues for greater economic engagement between the two countries.

Furthermore, Ambassador Tai, alongside U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, will meet with local youth and women entrepreneurs to discuss ways to promote inclusive trade and economic prosperity for all. These engagements highlight the importance of empowering marginalized groups and creating opportunities for their participation in trade and economic activities.

Ambassador Katherine Tai, who assumed office as the 19th United States Trade Representative in March 2021, plays a crucial role in advising, negotiating, and representing U.S. trade policy. Her visit to Nairobi signifies the United States’ commitment to strengthening trade relations and deepening cooperation with Kenya, ultimately fostering mutual prosperity and economic growth.