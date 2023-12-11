Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

10 Most Searched Kenyan Personalities On Google [LIST]

By

Published

omanga they have re60190af0ecfc3

Google unveiled its Year in Search 2023 lists for Kenya on Monday, December 11, providing an insight into the interests that captivated Kenyans throughout the year.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also highlights what the world is searching to see, learn and do.

The list of top trending local personalities is topped by Millicent Omanga, a Kenyan businesswoman and politician who trended after an intimate video of a woman circulated on social media, with some users claiming that the person in the with some users claiming that the person in the undated video was her.

Second on the list is Pastor Ezekiel, a Kenyan televangelist and founder of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, who was arrested and his church closed by the government after being linked to the Shakahola cult massacre.

A court in Shanzu later released him after the prosecution said it had completed its investigation into him and recommended that the case be closed.

Faith Kipyegon, the three-time world record holder in the middle distance, also made the list of top trending searches by Kenyans at number six after winning the World Athletics Championships 1500m and 5000m titles, completing a remarkable distance double and becoming the first woman ever to complete a 1,500-5,000m double at the World Championships.

Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2023:

Trending Local Personalities
1. Millicent Omanga
2. Pastor Ezekiel
3. DJ Fatxo
4. Georgina Njenga
5. Pastor Mackenzie
6. Faith Kipyegon
7. Matiangi
8. Chebukati
9. Martha Koome
10. Mathe Wa Ngara

Trending Global Personalities
1. Mudryk
2. Declan Rice
3. Caicedo
4. Mason Mount
5. Hakimi
6. Museveni
7. Onana
8. Joao Felix
9. Steve Harvey
10. Trossard

Trending Loss
1. Magoha
2. Costa Titch
3. Christian Atsu
4. Edwin Chiloba
5. Matthew Perry
6. AKA
7. Tina Turner
8. Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa
9. Bray Wyatt
10. Catherine Kasavuli

Trending Sports

1. Rugby World Cup
2. Al Nassr

3. EPL table 2023/24
4. Women’s World Cup
5. Ballon d’Or 2023
6. Champions League
7. Carabao Cup
8. Boston Marathon 2023
9. FA Cup Final
10. Bundesliga standings

Also Read: Full List: Google Releases Most Searched Kenyans In The Last 15 Years

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020