10 Most Searched Kenyan Personalities On Google [LIST]

Google unveiled its Year in Search 2023 lists for Kenya on Monday, December 11, providing an insight into the interests that captivated Kenyans throughout the year.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also highlights what the world is searching to see, learn and do.

The list of top trending local personalities is topped by Millicent Omanga, a Kenyan businesswoman and politician who trended after an intimate video of a woman circulated on social media, with some users claiming that the person in the with some users claiming that the person in the undated video was her.

Second on the list is Pastor Ezekiel, a Kenyan televangelist and founder of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, who was arrested and his church closed by the government after being linked to the Shakahola cult massacre.

A court in Shanzu later released him after the prosecution said it had completed its investigation into him and recommended that the case be closed.

Faith Kipyegon, the three-time world record holder in the middle distance, also made the list of top trending searches by Kenyans at number six after winning the World Athletics Championships 1500m and 5000m titles, completing a remarkable distance double and becoming the first woman ever to complete a 1,500-5,000m double at the World Championships.

Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2023:

Trending Local Personalities

1. Millicent Omanga

2. Pastor Ezekiel

3. DJ Fatxo

4. Georgina Njenga

5. Pastor Mackenzie

6. Faith Kipyegon

7. Matiangi

8. Chebukati

9. Martha Koome

10. Mathe Wa Ngara

Trending Global Personalities

1. Mudryk

2. Declan Rice

3. Caicedo

4. Mason Mount

5. Hakimi

6. Museveni

7. Onana

8. Joao Felix

9. Steve Harvey

10. Trossard

Trending Loss

1. Magoha

2. Costa Titch

3. Christian Atsu

4. Edwin Chiloba

5. Matthew Perry

6. AKA

7. Tina Turner

8. Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa

9. Bray Wyatt

10. Catherine Kasavuli

Trending Sports

1. Rugby World Cup

2. Al Nassr

3. EPL table 2023/24

4. Women’s World Cup

5. Ballon d’Or 2023

6. Champions League

7. Carabao Cup

8. Boston Marathon 2023

9. FA Cup Final

10. Bundesliga standings

Also Read: