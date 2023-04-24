Akothee calls out Size 8 and other stars who missed her grand wedding

Akothee, also known as Madam Boss, has called out celebrities who failed to show up for her recent wedding. The popular singer and mother of five tied the knot with her Swiss husband, Denis Schweizer, on her 40th birthday two weeks ago. The wedding was attended by top politicians, businessmen, media personalities, influencers and others.

In a live session on Sunday, Akothee addressed several issues as she opened gifts from her wedding. She showed off a 55-inch television set from her children, and set the record straight about her husband’s business, stating that he is a farmer who focuses on food importation.

Akothee then criticised some of the celebrities who had accepted her wedding invitation but failed to turn up on the day. She explained that it was wrong to accept the invitation and then call on the day of the event to say they would not be attending. Akothee suggested that anyone who missed her event or a wedding they had already confirmed should send the equivalent of one person’s money.

A number of media personalities who did not attend the wedding, including Akothee’s close friend Willis Raburu, The Mathenges (Nameless and Wahu), and The Murayas (DJ Mo and Size 8 Reborn), took to social media to explain why they were unable to attend.

In the live session, Akothee also promised her husband that she would be a faithful wife, stating that she dates one man at a time and does not allow flirting while in a relationship.