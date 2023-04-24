Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Akothee calls out Size 8 and other stars who missed her grand wedding

By

Published

Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee 730x445 1
Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee courtesy

Akothee, also known as Madam Boss, has called out celebrities who failed to show up for her recent wedding. The popular singer and mother of five tied the knot with her Swiss husband, Denis Schweizer, on her 40th birthday two weeks ago. The wedding was attended by top politicians, businessmen, media personalities, influencers and others.

In a live session on Sunday, Akothee addressed several issues as she opened gifts from her wedding. She showed off a 55-inch television set from her children, and set the record straight about her husband’s business, stating that he is a farmer who focuses on food importation.

Akothee then criticised some of the celebrities who had accepted her wedding invitation but failed to turn up on the day. She explained that it was wrong to accept the invitation and then call on the day of the event to say they would not be attending. Akothee suggested that anyone who missed her event or a wedding they had already confirmed should send the equivalent of one person’s money.

A number of media personalities who did not attend the wedding, including Akothee’s close friend Willis Raburu, The Mathenges (Nameless and Wahu), and The Murayas (DJ Mo and Size 8 Reborn), took to social media to explain why they were unable to attend.

In the live session, Akothee also promised her husband that she would be a faithful wife, stating that she dates one man at a time and does not allow flirting while in a relationship.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019