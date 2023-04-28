Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Akothee reveals cause of beef with her siblings

By

Published

Kenyan singer Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has opened up about her strained relationship with her siblings, brothers, and sister.

According to the mother of five, the feud has been fueled by jealousy that was not present before she became wealthy.

During a radio show on NRG with Betty Kyallo, MC Jessy, and Mejja, Akothee alleged that some of her family members dislike her because of stories they hear from relatives.

As a celebrity, Akothee has realized that nobody wants to be associated with a negative trend, including family. They only come to her when they need a favor and never defend her.

When Akothee began her music career, some family members claimed that she was portraying a bad image of the family.

When Akothee began her music career, some family members claimed that she was portraying a bad image of the family.

She emphasized that it is crucial to manage the spirit of expectation from family members. She noted that the first-born children are the most affected.

She emphasized that it is crucial to manage the spirit of expectation from family members. She noted that the first-born children are the most affected.

In all the drama, her mother was the most affected, as her father was unwell mentally.

After she got pregnant, Akothee decided to reconcile with her sister, bought clothes for her children to attend her sister’s wedding but later changed her mind and didn’t attend the wedding.

According to Akothee, one of her uncles sent her a message claiming she wanted to destroy her sister’s wedding, which was not true. She lost her pregnancy on December 17, 2022, and was accused of chasing clout.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019