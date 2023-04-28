Akothee reveals cause of beef with her siblings

Kenyan singer Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has opened up about her strained relationship with her siblings, brothers, and sister.

According to the mother of five, the feud has been fueled by jealousy that was not present before she became wealthy.

During a radio show on NRG with Betty Kyallo, MC Jessy, and Mejja, Akothee alleged that some of her family members dislike her because of stories they hear from relatives.

As a celebrity, Akothee has realized that nobody wants to be associated with a negative trend, including family. They only come to her when they need a favor and never defend her.

When Akothee began her music career, some family members claimed that she was portraying a bad image of the family.

She emphasized that it is crucial to manage the spirit of expectation from family members. She noted that the first-born children are the most affected.

In all the drama, her mother was the most affected, as her father was unwell mentally.

After she got pregnant, Akothee decided to reconcile with her sister, bought clothes for her children to attend her sister’s wedding but later changed her mind and didn’t attend the wedding.

According to Akothee, one of her uncles sent her a message claiming she wanted to destroy her sister’s wedding, which was not true. She lost her pregnancy on December 17, 2022, and was accused of chasing clout.