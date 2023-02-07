Connect with us

Akothee’s Message to Single Mothers Leaves Netizens Talking

Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee 730x445 1
Singer Esther Akoth alias Akothee courtesy

Self proclaimed president of single mother Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee did not start her day well if we go by her recent Facebook update. Akothee aired out her frustrations on how her morning was messed up without giving much details on what exactly happened. According to her recent update, she posted:

”I am Soo mad today, someone messed up my morning and I can’t pretend. Single mothers should stop using children as a weapon or an excuse to manipulate others…” Part of her statement read.
She cited that even women too have a responsibility to raise their kids and show up for any occasion. Netizens on the other hand joined her by supporting her statement.
Maprince Valentine wrote: ”I agree with you madam boss ,,,,our one and only President of single mothers Akothee”
May be an image of 1 person, standing, high-heeled shoes and outdoors

Esther Akoth Akothe facebook photo courtesy

On the other hand, her statement sounded like a betrayal to some of her supporters.
Leannetausi Augo wrote: Sasa kama President ashaturuka hivi itakua je? Loosely translated to, “If the president has betrayed us, how will it be?”
Akothee has always been proud of her five babies with three different fathers. She has always been encouraging those women who were either left by their husbands or widowed to work hard for their children and nothing can stop them.
May be an image of 1 person, standing, high-heeled shoes and outdoors

Akothe facebook photo courtesy

She has never shun away from sharing her journey in raising all her children to where she currently is.

