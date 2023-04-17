Akothee’s Sister Cebbie Koks Expresses Frustration with Blogs’ Reporting

Singer Esther Akoth’s sister, Cebbie Koks, has once again taken to social media to criticize blogs for misrepresenting facts.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the entrepreneur expressed her frustration with blogs that write about her without knowing the actual facts of what transpired. Cebbie has been in the spotlight before due to her public exchanges with her sister and her relationships with blogs that document their drama.

Recently, Cebbie shared photos of herself in her rural home and even disclosed its location. In her post, she accused blogs of misrepresenting facts in their content while eagerly awaiting her response or remarks on various issues, including her sister Akothee’s lavish wedding which she did not attend.

Akothee had cut her off, and a close friend confirmed that Cebbie was not invited to the wedding due to their deep personal disagreement. However, their feud has not affected Akothee’s daughters, who were present at the wedding and come together when the daughters are cyberbullied online.

Cebbie and Akothee had a falling out in 2020 when Cebbie claimed that Akothee was struggling financially and faking her wealth on Instagram. Cebbie accused her sister of being poor and unable to afford school fees for her children at the time, as well as being a husband snatcher, which did not sit well with Akothee.

Despite their differences, Akothee has expressed her desire to keep their family drama out of the public eye, but Cebbie’s absence from the wedding ceremony has raised eyebrows among their followers.

Cebbie continues to voice her grievances about blogs misrepresenting facts and eagerly awaiting her responses, indicating that the tension between the sisters is ongoing.