Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Akothee’s Sister Cebbie Koks Expresses Frustration with Blogs’ Reporting

By

Published

cebby
cebby

Singer Esther Akoth’s sister, Cebbie Koks, has once again taken to social media to criticize blogs for misrepresenting facts.

 

In a post on her Instagram stories, the entrepreneur expressed her frustration with blogs that write about her without knowing the actual facts of what transpired. Cebbie has been in the spotlight before due to her public exchanges with her sister and her relationships with blogs that document their drama.

Recently, Cebbie shared photos of herself in her rural home and even disclosed its location. In her post, she accused blogs of misrepresenting facts in their content while eagerly awaiting her response or remarks on various issues, including her sister Akothee’s lavish wedding which she did not attend.

Akothee had cut her off, and a close friend confirmed that Cebbie was not invited to the wedding due to their deep personal disagreement. However, their feud has not affected Akothee’s daughters, who were present at the wedding and come together when the daughters are cyberbullied online.

Cebbie and Akothee had a falling out in 2020 when Cebbie claimed that Akothee was struggling financially and faking her wealth on Instagram. Cebbie accused her sister of being poor and unable to afford school fees for her children at the time, as well as being a husband snatcher, which did not sit well with Akothee.

Despite their differences, Akothee has expressed her desire to keep their family drama out of the public eye, but Cebbie’s absence from the wedding ceremony has raised eyebrows among their followers.

Cebbie continues to voice her grievances about blogs misrepresenting facts and eagerly awaiting her responses, indicating that the tension between the sisters is ongoing.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019