Andrew Kibe: Why i left KISS FM

Controversial media personality Andrew Kibe has finally revealed details behind quitting the KISS FM breakfast show days after Kamene Goro stopped working for the Radio Africa-led group.

Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro joined Kiss FM in June 2019.

He later quit the station a year to focus on his brand on digital platforms.

Through his Instagram page, Kibe, known for his hard-hitting advice, shared a video of being surrounded by women while in the studio, revealing that women made him quit radio.

He disclosed that working with the woman changed his character, and he started behaving like a woman.

“When I was in the radio, I used to feel like my masculinity was running away. It is like I was losing my manhood,” Kibe said.

Kibe alleged that men tend to pick women’s behavior more when they stay together.

“When you live with women, you start feeling like and acting like a woman. Women don’t change, but you, as a man, start flowing into women’s plans.”

Kibe used to hang out with his co-host Kamene most of the time when they worked together.

“I was hanging out with women all the time, and I asked myself what kind of energy am I allowing in my life?” he stated, adding,” I was like I am dying and losing myself. I woke up one day and said no, this is too much noise, and that is how I sent a resignation letter and said I could not do more of that. I started thinking about myself when I left, but I was a mess.”

In a recent interview, Kamene said her fallout with Kibe was due to his constant attacks and him dragging her name for YouTube views.