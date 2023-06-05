Atwoli Elected Vice Chair of International Labour Conference

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has been unanimously elected as the Vice Chairperson of the International Labour Conference (ILC) worker’s group in Geneva, Switzerland.

Atwoli was voted to the position during the 111th International Labour Organisation session, where he is leading a delegation of Kenyan workers comprised of thirty (30) delegates recruited from Kenyan trade unions.

Taking to his Twitter account, Atwoli stated that he is grateful for landing the position.

“I’m grateful for being elected by workers globally as the Vice Chairperson of the conference,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli will serve under Catelene Passchier from the Netherlands who was elected as the Chairperson for the Workers Group of the International Labour Conference.

The ILC is the highest decision-making body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). It meets yearly, bringing together tripartite delegations from the Organization’s 187 Member States and a number of observers from other international players to discuss a range of themes connected to the world of work that the Organization’s Governing Body has placed on its agenda.

The ILO’s standards seek to ensure that employment is accessible, productive, and sustainable throughout the world in conditions of freedom, equity, security, and dignity.

This year’s session will concentrate on three essential areas: just transition to sustainable and inclusive economies, quality apprenticeships, and labour protection.

This comes months after Atwoli was re-elected for the fourth term to the position of Vice President of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

The COTU boss is also the President of the Pan African Labour movement, the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) from 2014 to date.

