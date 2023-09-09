Aziza Hashim Quits Radio Weeks After Replacing Willis Raburu At Citizen TV

Radio Presenter Aziza Hashim has announced her departure from NRG Radio after a two-year stint.

In a lengthy statement on her Instagram account on Saturday September 9, Aziza recounted her experience in NRG since joining the station in 2021.

“On the 29th of May 2021, my life changed when I made my debut on a breakfast show on one of the biggest radio stations in East and Central Africa, NRG Radio (I still can’t believe my bosses actually trusted a young kid like me on such a big breakfast show – I will always be grateful)

“I woke up every day at 3.00 a.m. without fail and gave it my all I also got to make magic and created an unstoppable mid-morning show hosting the biggest artists from all over Africa hosted some of the biggest events and grew immensely in my craft,” she recounted.

Aziza concluded her goodbye message by thanking NRG for the friendships and memories she acquired while working at the station.

This comes weeks after Citizen TV picked her to replace Willis Raburu following his exit from the Royal Media Services.

Before joining Citizen TV, Aziza hosted NTV’s Teen Republik show. She announced her departure from the station on August 12.

Aziza bid goodbye to her supporters and fans who tuned in to watch her every Saturday for the two years she hosted the TV show.

“I don’t know how to even break this because I woke up today and cried severally, and to ever watch right now Today is my last show on Teen Republik.

“For the last two years, we have doing our best and it’s been quite an amazing learning journey. It’s been a whole 360- the first show my wig fell off and on my last show the wig fell off as well,” she stated.

