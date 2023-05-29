Bernice Kariuki: Kenyan Chef Preparing Food For Arsenal Players Quits 

Kenyan Chef Bernice Kariuki has announced his exit from Arsenal after two years at the club.

Kariuki in a statement on Monday May 29 expressed gratitude to Arsenal for the honor of working as a first-team chef.

She gushed about the 2022–2023 season, saying it was the best for the team since the Invincible era.

“A final day flourish! Finished the season with a bang. Simply the best! Arsenal, Arsenal, Arsenal. The 2022/2023 campaign was the best special season ever. I hang my gloves as a very proud chef. It has been an honour working for the best club in the world. I was truly humbled,” she stated.

Kariuki also extended her gratitude to Kenya for showing her support over the years.

“More blessings in my next Job. The experience has been like a royal dream, truly humbled. Thank you, especially my country Kenya,” she added.

Kariuki began her career in the hotel industry before advancing to Arsenal. Prior to joining the London based club, she worked for cutting-edge hotels such as London’s Dorchester Hotel and the Waldorf Hilton Hotel.

Kariuki joined Arsenal in 2021 and began assisting in the preparation of meals for the first team players at the London Colney training base.

In a previous interview she attributed her achievement in obtaining the lucrative position to a chance meeting with former Arsenal captain and current Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

“There was one time we went to a Christmas party and I met Aubameyang, who is now at Chelsea, and I asked if he could get me a job at the club,” Kariuki told Chams Media TV.

“He said I could be his personal chef, and that is how I got my job. He was passionate about the food because he liked the pilau I made.”

