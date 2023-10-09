Blow to Sabina Chege as Court Okays Her Removal From Parliamentary Position

Nominated MP Sabina Chege on Monday lost her case against Azimio challenging her removals as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Jubilee Party in a statement said a Kiambu Court dismissed Chege’s case and approved her removal from the parliamentary position.

“Kiambu High Court has thrown out the petition challenging Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance’s decision to replace Hon. Sabina Chege with Embakasi West MP Hon. Mark Muriithi Mwenje as the Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly,” Jubilee said in a statement.

Mwenje is now set to take over the position from Chege following the court ruling.

“We now demand that the Speaker, Moses Wetangula ratifies the decision to allow Hon. Mark Mwenje to serve,” Jubilee added.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula in June said he would not approve the removal of Chege from the position since the matter was before court.

“My hands are therefore tied with regards to the court order that has been brought to my attention until and when further information is provided that this or elder has been varied or set aside, the court effectively Suspends the decision by the minority party on the removal of Sabina Chege as Deputy minority whip,” he said.

The Azimio coalition has resolved to remove Chege from the position on May 30 over he allegiance to President William Ruto.

The coalition expressed confidence that Mwenje would serve them better if he takes up the role.

