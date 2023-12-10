Bomet Bride Who Canceled Wedding In The Last Minute Breaks Silence

A bride-to-be from Bomet County on Saturday perplexed Kenyans by canceling her wedding a few hours before the big day.

Nelly Chepkoech, who was supposed to walk down the aisle with her fiance Amos has been a topic of discussion among netizens with some quarters claiming she was the one who called for the cancellation after returning to her ex-fiance.

Breaking silence on the matter, the 23-year-old said she looking forward to her big day but was shocked at how things turned out.

According to Nelly, a reverend advised them to postpone the wedding and had no other option.

“We were supposed to celebrate a wedding in Kapsoyo. We had diligently planned this occasion for two months, pooling funds in a WhatsApp group to cover the expenses. Unfortunately, the reverend advised us to postpone the event, and we did not know what to do. Both of us shed tears,” she said.

Nelly refuted allegations that she had left her lover, stating she was at home waiting to see what happened next. She expressed her confidence that she would eventually marry Amos and no other man.

“I have heard what has been said. I am still at home, I have not disappeared. We are waiting for the day we will be called, and I am ready for the day,” she said.

Meanwhile, the presiding pastor said that the bride had refused to pass up important documents such as her national identification card. He went on to say that the wedding organizing committee was fortunate because it only spent Ksh50,000 on the event, incurring minor losses.

