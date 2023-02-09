Connect with us

Breaking the Silence: Male Victims of Sexual Harassment in Matatus

By

Published

Sexual abuse and harassment in public transportation is a prevalent issue in Kenya, as highlighted by the experiences of John Otieno and Bernard Obina.

Both men have suffered sexual assault while working or riding in public transport, with the attackers being women. The normalization of such incidents, due to social attitudes and stereotypes, has led to a lack of public condemnation and reporting, making it a hidden problem.

The Chairman of the Matatu Owners Association, Simon Kimutai, recognizes that this is a common problem that has been brought to the forefront more with the rise of the internet. However, he notes that the Association does not deal with such cases and that they should be reported to the police.

The problem of sexual abuse in public transportation is not unique to Kenya and is a global issue affecting both men and women. In many cultures, men are often perceived as being strong and unemotional, leading to a lack of sympathy and understanding for men who have suffered sexual assault.

This can result in them not reporting the abuse or seeking help, as they may feel embarrassed or ashamed. In Kenya, the problem is compounded by social attitudes and stereotypes about men and masculinity, leading to a normalization of such incidents.

The issue of sexual abuse and harassment in public transportation can have a significant impact on the mental and physical health of those affected. In addition, it can lead to decreased trust in public transportation and a reluctance to use it, leading to increased costs for commuting and decreased mobility.

It is important to raise awareness about this issue and to provide support to those who have suffered sexual abuse or harassment. This can be done through education and awareness campaigns, as well as providing support and resources for victims.

In conclusion, the experiences of John Otieno and Bernard Obina highlight the need to address the issue of sexual abuse and harassment in public transportation in Kenya.

This is a complex problem that requires a multi-faceted approach, including education and awareness campaigns, as well as providing support and resources for victims. It is important to break down the stigma and stereotypes surrounding sexual abuse and to encourage victims to report the abuse and seek help.

