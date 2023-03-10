Briton, Kenyan girlfriend die in motorcycle accident day after sharing beach videos

A British man and a Kenyan woman, believed to be his girlfriend, died in a fatal road accident in Msambweni, Kwale county. The accident was caused by speeding, according to the Kwale Police boss, Mr Josphat Kinyua. The two were riding a Suzuki sport motorcycle along Beach Road towards the Neptune area when the rider hit a speed bump and veered off the road to the left, hitting a concrete wall.

The accident occurred a day after the woman posted a video of her and the Briton enjoying a motorcycle ride at an unidentified beach. The lovebirds had posted several videos of themselves at various beaches, dancing, and exploring together.

The woman’s Tiktok page carried the caption “Live your life for you and not for the world”. The bodies of the two were moved to Msambweni Sub-County hospital morgue awaiting postmortem. The incident highlights the need to observe traffic rules, particularly the speed limits, to avoid such unfortunate and tragic incidents. It is also a reminder to treasure every moment of our lives, enjoy our loved ones, and live life to the fullest, as we do not know what tomorrow holds.