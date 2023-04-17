Brown Mauzo deletes Vera’s photos, unfollows her. She reacts

Fans of Kenyan singer Vera Sidika were left confused when her husband, Brown Mauzo, deleted all her photos from his Instagram page and unfollowed her.

Mauzo’s Instagram page now only follows his two daughters from previous relationships, Asia Brown and Lareesa Brown. When contacted by Nairobi News, Vera Sidika remained coy about the situation, simply stating that she was fine.

Vera Sidika, who allegedly welcomed her second child recently, has been starring in a reality show called “Real Housewives of Nairobi.” During a screening party for the show, one of the cast members, Lisa Christoffersen, accidentally or intentionally revealed that Vera had just had a baby boy with Brown Mauzo.

Vera has been open about the challenges she faces as a stepmom to Brown Mauzo’s children from previous relationships. She has talked about how it has been hard for her to cope with the situation, as Brown Mauzo has been unable to see his other children for about two years.

However, some speculate that the recent developments on Mauzo’s Instagram page could be a clout-chasing tactic or a publicity stunt. Vera and Mauzo have previously made headlines for their relationship, with Vera being known for her controversial and glamorous lifestyle.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the situation unfolds and whether Vera and Mauzo will address the issue publicly. In the meantime, Vera continues to focus on her reality show and taking care of her newborn baby boy.