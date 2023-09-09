Capital FM’s Sean Cardovillis Found Dead in Nairobi

Capital FM sports journalist and commentator Sean Cardovillis has been found dead.

Cardovillis’ body was found Saturday September 9 morning outside his house along Rhapta Road, Westlands where he lived alone.

“We received a report of a body that was found at a staircase of a residence. We rushed to the scene and found him lying lifeless at the scene,” the police said.

The police revealed that the body was discovered by a cleaner who had shown up for work.

After realising that the journalist might have died, the cleaner raised an alarm and nn ambulance was called to the scene.

The medics who arrived to attend to the emergency however declared him dead at the scene.

Cardovillis is reported to have gone out for a bicycle ride before returning home at about 7 pm Friday.

Police are still investigating if he was on his way to work. It has been verified, however, that Sean was slated to work this Saturday afternoon at Capital FM.

An autopsy is planned on the body to establish the cause of the death as part of investigations

According to sources, the sports journalist was scheduled to interview Faith Kipyegon, a multiple world and Olympic champion and triple world record holder.

Sean formerly worked at NTV before returning to Capital FM in June 2023.

“I’ll be presenting the sports updates Mondays to Fridays, and also presenting Saturday Music and Sports as we rebrand sports at the station,” he said during his return.

