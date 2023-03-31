Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Carol Katrue Hints At Break-Up With Miracle Baby

By

Published

Miracle Baby og image
Miracle Baby og image

Mugithi musician and content creator, Carol Katrue, has left her fans confused after posting a message on her Instagram stories hinting at a break-up with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Miracle Baby.

The message read, “Am single,” followed by crying emojis. The couple’s fans are puzzled since the two recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

The news of their break-up comes just a few weeks after Carol Katrue revealed that she was pregnant, a month after welcoming their first child.

She shared a positive pregnancy test result on social media, captioning it with, “There’s fire in the mountain.” Miracle Baby also posted the test kit on his Instagram account, where he apologized to Carol Katrue for the pregnancy, saying, “…ni wiki tatu tangu delivery ya mjunior hii nayo imejitokeza,” which translates to “It’s only been three weeks since we had our first baby, and now this has happened. Babe, I’m sorry.”

Miracle Baby has four other children with different women. The couple welcomed their first child together on February 18, 2023, and were excited to be expecting their second child. Fans have been left wondering what caused the break-up, and if it is indeed true.

However, the two have not yet confirmed the split. Fans are hoping that the couple can work out their differences and stay together for the sake of their children.

Carol Katrue and Miracle Baby are both talented musicians who have entertained their fans with their music, and they have a large following on social media. Their fans will be watching closely to see how things play out in their relationship, and whether they will get back togethe

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019