Carol Katrue Hints At Break-Up With Miracle Baby

Mugithi musician and content creator, Carol Katrue, has left her fans confused after posting a message on her Instagram stories hinting at a break-up with her boyfriend and fellow artiste, Miracle Baby.

The message read, “Am single,” followed by crying emojis. The couple’s fans are puzzled since the two recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

The news of their break-up comes just a few weeks after Carol Katrue revealed that she was pregnant, a month after welcoming their first child.

She shared a positive pregnancy test result on social media, captioning it with, “There’s fire in the mountain.” Miracle Baby also posted the test kit on his Instagram account, where he apologized to Carol Katrue for the pregnancy, saying, “…ni wiki tatu tangu delivery ya mjunior hii nayo imejitokeza,” which translates to “It’s only been three weeks since we had our first baby, and now this has happened. Babe, I’m sorry.”

Miracle Baby has four other children with different women. The couple welcomed their first child together on February 18, 2023, and were excited to be expecting their second child. Fans have been left wondering what caused the break-up, and if it is indeed true.

However, the two have not yet confirmed the split. Fans are hoping that the couple can work out their differences and stay together for the sake of their children.

Carol Katrue and Miracle Baby are both talented musicians who have entertained their fans with their music, and they have a large following on social media. Their fans will be watching closely to see how things play out in their relationship, and whether they will get back togethe