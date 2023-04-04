CAS Dennis Itumbi Recovers Twitter Account After 2 Weeks

Chief Administrative Secretaries in the Ministry of ICT Dennis Itumbi has recovered his Twitter account after losing it for nearly two weeks.

In a statement on Tuesday April 4, Itumbi disclosed that he managed to beat the hackers who had accessed his account and recovered it.

“I just beat the Hackers – They managed to lock me out for a while. I planted a flag of victory on their territory too. They will struggle to be back.,” he tweeted.

Itumbi had lost control of the account on Wednesday March 23 in what he claimed to be a cyber attack from cryptocurrency.

He also noted that the attackers tried to take control of his other social media accounts but he noticed before they could.

“Hackers have taken up my Twitter account. The hackers are associated with Crypto Currency. Yes, I own a few bitcoin, I bought them when they were selling at 60k. Google how much one bitcoin exchanges now. Do not shy from Crypto-currency, even with the challenges that come with it. There are promising coins going for 9 bob, research them and buy, you never know,” Itumbi said.

He added, “As for my account, it shall be restored shortly. They tried my email, Instagram and FaceBook too, but I got them before they could. Brutal welcome and a clear message on Cyber Security. For now Hackers 1 – Itumbi 0. In the fullness of time, that score will be something else… Asanteni,”

The twitter account which has 2.1 million followers had been renamed to Arbitrum.

The hackers however did not post any new tweets, rather retweeting content in other verified handles.

Also Read: Itumbi Reveals DP Gachagua’s Role in Ruto Raila Truce