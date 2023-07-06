Connect with us

Charles Rubia: Little Known Details Of Nairobi’s First Ever Mayor

Charles Rubia served as Nairobi’s first mayor from 1963 to 1967, after Kenya gained independence from British colonial rule.

Rubia was born on July 23, 1923, in Kangema, and was raised in a politically engaged family as his father was a key figure in the fight for independence.

He began his career as a teacher before moving to become an active labor union member. Rubia joined politics in the 1950s and associated himself with the  Kenya African Union (KAU) Party.

He actively engaged in anti-colonial demonstrations and was frequently detained over his fight for independence.

Rubia rose to prominence in politics following Kenya’s independence in 1963. He joined the Kenya African National Union (KANU) and was then appointed to serve as Nairobi’s first mayor. During his tenure, Rubia put in a lot of effort to upgrade the city’s facilities and quality of life for Nairobi residents. His priorities included enhancing hospital infrastructure, education, and transportation networks.

Additionally, Rubia was key in facilitating the seamless integration of many communities into Nairobi’s social structure and fostering inclusion.

In the 80’s Rubia decamped to the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (FORD) party where he opposed President Arap Moi’s government over oppression and corruption.

He was jailed alongside other activists for several months before he was freed. He however remained active in politics and represented a number of constituencies in parliament, including Starehe and Kamukunji.

Charles Rubia and the politics of ingratitude

Rubia passed away on December 23, 2019, at the age of 96. He is remembered for his unwavering support for democratic governance, accountability, and the welfare of the Kenyan people during his political career.

