Citizen Picks NRG Radio Presenter To Replace Willis Raburu 

Citizen TV has settled on NRG Radio presenter Aziza Hashim as Willis Raburu’s replacement on 10 over 10 show. 

According to a reliable source, Aziza who also presented NTV,s Teen Republik show is headed to the Royal Media Services (RMS). 

Aziza left NTV over the weekend in anticipation of her new role at Citizen TV. She has worked for NTV for two years. 

She hosted her last show on Teen Republik on August 12, 2023 and thanked her viewers and fans for the support they have accorded her.

“I don’t know how to even break this because I woke up today and cried severally, and to ever watch right now Today is my last show on Teen Republik. 

“For the last two years, we have doing our best and it’s been quite an amazing learning journey. It’s been a whole 360- the first show my wig fell off and on my last show the wig fell off as well,” Aziza said.

Aziza beat a number of celebrities who had been lined up to replace Raburu. 

Radio Personality Kamene Goro and her former KIss FM  co-host Oga Obinna were among the top personalities that were tested for the show.

Raburu left Citizen TV on June 30 after working for 13 years. 

The celebrated presenter who started out as an intern said he resigned to focus on other personal issues and complete his Masters. 

“I have made the decision to leave the Royal Media Services and it’s been a tough decision but they have been so gracious to me from the time I tendered my resignation… It has been an amazing transition and they have shown me so much grace,” Raburu said.

The former presenter ha so far landed a new role in Nairobi County under Governor Johnson Sakaja’s office. 

Also Read: Willis Raburu Leaves Citizen TV 

