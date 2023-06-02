Citizen TV Journalist Stranded in The US After Fleeing Kenya 

Citizen TV investigative Journalist Purity Mwambia has disclosed that she is struggling in the US after fleeing Kenya.

Speaking during a forum organized by the US State Department, Mwambia revealed that a US organization that facilitated her fleeing had dropped her.

The Citizen TV journalist narrated that she is on the verge of becoming homeless.

“I have been here for the last two years, and it is only one story that I have been able to do with one of the local companies. Those who get ro say it’s like you are getting that American dream, but it has its own challenges. You find yourself in a space where there is no one you can be able to speak to and run to. Personally, I was brought here by an organization, and they dropped me!” Mwambia alleged.

She added,”Believe me, I am on the verge of being homeless because I don’t know what to do next.”

Mwambia informed the panelists that she felt isolated in the foreign country since her experience and achievements had almost become worthless.

“I am still holding on because this is one of those stories you would wish to tell after going through this hard process, and you have been working with all these big media houses, but when you get here, you are treated like you are not their equal,” she stated.

Before fleeing the nation, the Citizen TV journalist had exposed how Kenyans worked with law enforcement authorities to breach the Covid 19 pandemic protocols. She revealed how police officers collected bribes to allow Kenyans to travel when the country was on lockdown.

She also investigated how thugs hire guns, ammunition and police attire from law enforcers at charges ranging between Ksh 1,000 to Ksh 200,000.

