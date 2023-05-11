Connect with us

Citizen TV Replaces Waihiga Mwaura After Leaving For BBC

By

Published

IMG 20230511 WA0000

Citizen TV has made changes to its programming following the departure of Waihiga Mwaura early this month. 

The Royal Media Services owned TV Station in an internal memo on Wednesday May 10 moved Yvonne Okwara from Thursday prime time bulletin to Tuesday to fill the gap that Waihiga left. 

After being transferred from her Thursday show ‘Tonight with Yvonne Okwara,’ Okwara will now present ‘The Explainer with Yvonne Okwara’ every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Sam Gituku,on the other hand, has been assigned to present the Thursday bulletin, which has been renamed ‘Tonight with Sam Gituku’.

Editorial Director of Royal Media Services, Linus Kaikai while announcing the changes stated that the station aims to produce more than just regular news. 

“We understand that news is no longer just news, there has to be a meaning behind news and we are responding to the needs that are arising and the challenge that is being placed on us by our audiences,” Linus Kaikai noted.

He praised Okwara as an accountable journalist saying that her Tuesday show will help audiences understand the news better.

“The Explainer comes in because we acknowledge that our audiences are demanding to understand the meaning behind events. They want to understand the implications of the news events that we cover and how they affect their livelihoods,” he said.

For Sam Gituku, Kaikai noted that he will bring unique strength in data journalism by breaking down numbers for Kenyans to understand. 

“We will be introducing Sam Gituku. He brings the unique strength of data journalism, just understanding those numbers and breaking them down.

“When Kenyans are being told 3% of their salaries goes to Housing, what exactly does that mean? Sam will be walking through those numbers explaining those numbers, breaking them down in a way that our audiences will consume better,”Kaikai added.

Also Read: Waihiga Mwaura Leaves Citizen TV To Join BBC

