Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Court Orders Nation Media Group To Pay Vocal Lawyer Ksh 9 Million

By

Published

Tob Cohen’s sister Gabriel Van Staten’s lawyer Danstan Omari

A Nairobi Court has ordered the Nation Media Group to pay to city lawyer Danstan Omari Ksh 9 million after he won a defamation case.

Senior Principal Magistrate Becky Cheloti in a ruling on Wednesday June 14 stated that the media house had defamed Omari by referring him as a poor communicator in an article tilted: “Cheers and boos: Here are the best and worst public communicators of 2021”.

The magistrate said that she was certain that the paper acted maliciously.

“I am of the opinion that the published article did affect the plaintiff by lowering his reputation in the estimation of right-minded persons, as this caused him to be avoided by his clients and professional colleagues.

“His law firm bore the brunt in that they lost clients and briefs because of the published article,” she ruled.

Omari had filed a lawsuit in response to the unfair mention of him in a Daily Nation story that ranked him as one of the worst communicators of 2021.

He told the court that he learned about the paper from senior and experienced legal colleagues in a WhatsApp group for lawyers.

Omari claimed that he was incensed after his wife, kids, and law students expressing concern about the piece.

“I have so far received concerning messages from my spouse, children, current and former students, and professional colleagues at the Faculty of Law at the Catholic University of Eastern African over the content of the impugned publication,” he told court.

Omari further claimed that the article implied that the cases he was managing were likely to fail because of his “poor” communication skills, and as a result, he lost a lot of clients. 

“The plaintiff has been the subject of spite, public odium by his opponents who continue to disparage his good repute and is now treated with suspicion by many students, colleagues, lecturers, employees and the Bar at large,” Omari’s told the court.

Also Read: From Deputy Head Teacher to Kenya’s Top Lawyer: Little Known Details Of Danstan Omari 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019