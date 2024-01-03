Daddy Owen Finally Speaks On Introducing Charlene Ruto To His Mother

Gospel musician Daddy Owen has finally opened up on President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto’s visit to his home in Kakamega.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Tobina hitmaker shared exclusive photos of the event which took place on December 23, 2023.

“2023 was a good year! I thank GOD! I had so many highlights, but the climax, the pinnacle and the crowning moment came at the tail end of the year when Charlene Ruto visited my home in Eshieywe a.k.a Kakamega,”Daddy Owen stated.

The celebrated singer noted that the first daughter indulged in dance and song as she got to meet his mother and also partake in some of Luhyaland’s most delectable dishes.

“We celebrated with songs, dance and ululations! Abhashiere came with their best dancing shoes to whirl to the real isikuti made from the tough “imbulu” skin. We ate various Abhatsotso tradition delicacies from “amakwakwata” to “lhisebhebhe”,” Daddy owen added.

The village exuded happiness throughout, with Daddy Owen’s mother expressing his delight as she tends to welcome guests.

“Ebhusang’ang’a village was happy, my mum was happy, she loves guests.. and the guests were happy as well!,” the singer added.

Daddy Owen and Charlene have been the subject of intense speculation and rumors regarding their relationship.

The rumors were fueled by a series of events including Charlene Ruto’s visit to Daddy Owen’s family in Kakamega, which some media outlets interpreted as a “introduction ceremony.”

In November, Owen clarified his relationship with Charlene saying they are close friends and there is nothing more between them other than the charity projects they have been engaging in.

“No, it’s just work. Apart from being friends, we have many projects we’re working on together… It’s not necessary that every time you see me with someone, they have to be more than a friend,” he explained.

Also Read: Winnie Odinga Speaks On Working With Charlene Ruto