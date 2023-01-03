Connect with us

Day When National Assembly Speaker Was Beaten By His Wife

Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Francis Masika Wetang’ula who doubles up as the leader of the FORD- Kenya political party is one of the veteran Kenyan politicians.

Before becoming the National Assembly Speaker Wetangula served as a Bungoma senator between 2012 and 2022.

In 2016 the former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was embroiled in a controversy after he reported to the police that his wife had assaulted him after he accused her of infidelity.

In a note to the Karen Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer labeled ” Alleged assault involving a VIP, ” the former Senator claimed that his wife, Ann Wetang’ula, became enraged and pounced on him on the night of February 18 at their Karen residence after he accused her of cheating.

“At around 1830hrs, Hon Moses Wetang’ula, a resident of Mahugu Court on Karabon Road in Nairobi, also came to the station and reported being assaulted by his wife on February 18, 2016 at around 9. 30pm at their home in Karen, ” the police statement read.

FgdUiamXEAIS9Ff

Moses Wetangula

The Ford Kenya party leader reported the assault to police on February 21st, just six hours after his wife Ann had also reported to Langata police station, claiming that her husband (Wetang’ula) had assaulted her.

According to reports, Wetangula suffered injuries that resulted in small swelling on the left side of his scalp, as well as soft tissue injuries on the chest, wrist, elbow, and ankle that appeared to have been caused by a blunt object.

Anne Wetangula, on the other hand, claimed that the assault caused injuries to her head, chest, legs, and hand.

Wetang’ula was given a P3 form as proof of his injuries after being treated and discharged from the Karen Hospital, where his wife was also treated and discharged. ‘

It’s not clear if the two are still together or they departed as they have not been seen in public since then.

Also Read: Meet National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Little Known Children and the Powerful Jobs They Do

