Dennis Itumbi:  Why I Can’t Block EX- President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Phone Number

Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi has come out to narrate his fallout with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Friday during a TV interview, Itumbi blamed Uhuru for their troubles heading towards the 2022 general elections.

“Everybody who was his friend is no longer with him. Surely the problem cannot be us, it must be him,” said Itumbi.

He revealed that the former Head of State always cuts communication with whoever he has fallen out with but noted he will not block his contact or lower his guard to contact him.

“It is up to him if he will ever make a call. But I’m not desperate for his call. I, unlike Kimani Ichung’wah, I would not block him. The only thing I’ll never do is kneel down for a fellow man. I won’t give a damn whether he calls or not,” Itumbi asserted.

The Ruto confidant also revealed when Uhuru called him and threatened to crush over his allegiance to the current Head of State.

“He told me to let the phone remain on hold. I was still in Mwea, where I had parked the car for 10 minutes. He spoke again when I was in Pangani and told me he would crush me,” Itumbi claimed.

Itumbi served in the former administration as the director of Digital and Diaspora Communications under the Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) until March 2020 when he was fired.

He was sacked alongside James Kinyua, Edward Irungu, Munyori Buku, and Eric Ng’eno. The team relocated to President Ruto’s camp and played a key role in his win in the 2022 general election.