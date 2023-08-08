Connect with us

Details of Governor Anne Waiguru’s Resort in Sagana

2023 01 27

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who is currently serving in her second term as county chief owns The Guvnor’s House, a luxurious resort located on the Nairobi-Nyeri highway in Sagana.

Governor Waiguru and her family resided at the hotel before they located to their Kitisuru home in Nairobi. after moving out the county boss transformed the resort in a move to attract visitors and tourists from outside the country.

The resort features extensive green landscapes, outdoor seating, and a specially designed outdoor fireplace, creating the ideal atmosphere for parties and gatherings with outstanding local DJs and performers.

Dining at the resort is a lovely experience, as it offers an amazing menu featuring both local and international cuisines. The resort’s grounds are also popular for hosting weddings and other special events.

A bar, heated outdoor and indoor pools, a well-stocked fitness center, and roomy meeting and conference spaces are just a few of the features available to visitors at the upscale resort. The hotel also provides thrilling activities for adventure seekers like kayaking, fishing, cycling, archery, and hiking.

For those looking to revitalize, a serene spa and leisure area await, complemented by lively karaoke and captivating live performances for added amusement. Within the resort, a peaceful library offers a perfect retreat, presenting guests with a diverse array of books to unwind with.

When it comes to lodging, visitors have the choice to reside in the magnificent mansion once owned by Waiguru. This historic mansion now boasts VIP rooms with soundproofing, a terrace, air conditioning, and a designated smoking area. For those seeking an upscale weekend getaway, the executive rooms provide a lavish experience priced at Ksh17,000, while standard rooms are also available at an approximate rate of Ksh13,000.

