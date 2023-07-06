Connect with us

Details of Hassan Joho’s International Business Worth Billions 

JOHO PIC

File image of Hassan Joho

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho together with his brother Abu Joho have built one of the biggest international freight businesses in Kenya. 

The Autoports Freight Terminals Limited which is based in Mombasa has secured a series of lucrative contracts over the years, putting them at the centre of East African regional trade.

Autoports is authorized to run container goods stations (CFS), which are warehouses where export and import cargoes are consolidated or deconsolidated.

Also Read: Hassan Joho Resurfaces After Disappearing From Public For Five Months (Photos)

Autoports gained the rights to operate the taxpayer-funded inland freight terminal in Nairobi in 2021, triggering objections from competing logistics corporations chasing the lucrative chance. The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) granted the corporation exclusive use of the Nairobi Freight Terminal (NFT), which is located near the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) terminal in Syokimau.

In addition, the business obtained a contract that made it the only handler of South Sudan’s imports. It provided a solid logistical setup because to its agreement with Kenya Railways, which provided it with a terminal at the Nairobi Inland Container Depot, which is connected to the SGR and provides for convenient freight evacuation from the port of Mombasa.

It was believed that the Johos might lose the contract if President William Ruto won the 2022 General Elections, especially since Ruto ordered that all port operations be transferred back to Mombasa, fulfilling one of his campaign promises. Joho had backed Ruto’s opponent Raila Odinga.

Also Read: A Step Inside Governor Hassan Joho’s Opulent Mansion in Nyali [PHOTOS]

