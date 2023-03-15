Connect with us

Details of Kisii Billionaire Behind Ruto Matiang’i Truce Talks 

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Sunday held a meeting with a section of Gusii leaders. 

Among the people who attended the meeting was business mogul and billionaire John Simba.

The Uhuru ally is touted to have sought a truce between President Ruto and Matiang’i. 

Simba is a senior partner at Simba and Simba Advocates and serves as the Sanlam Kenya Plc and Bamburi Cement board chairman.

He is a director in several companies including Hima Cement Limited in Uganda, Almasi Beverages Limited and Africa Energy Group Limited.

Simba  has previously served as Chairman; Federation of Kenya Employers, Kenya Bankers’ Association, Retirement Benefits Authority, University of Nairobi Council and as President of the Rotary Club of Nairobi.

IMG 20230315 102900

He also worked with the Attorney General’s Chambers, and also as Executive Director /CEO of Industrial & Commercial Development Corporation, Executive Director of the Technical Unit of the Parastatal Reform Program and as the Executive Chairman/CEO of National Bank of Kenya.

Simba Holds a Bachelor of Law from the University of Dar-es-Salaam,  a Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi (UoN) and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of law. 

He has also undertaken specialized courses in Law and Investments from Georgetown University and Finance and Negotiations from the University of Sussex.

John is also a member of the Law Society of Kenya, East African Law Society, International Bar Association and the Institute of Directors, Kenya. 

In 2017 Simba was among the figures that supported retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns through the Friends of Jubilee Foundation where he served as the chair. 

Also Read: President Ruto Set to Meet with Former CS Matiangi Amidst Tensions and Allegations

