Details of Lee Njiru’s Multi-million Resort in Nakuru (Photos)

lee

Cherrynam Resort, located on the outskirts of Nakuru, is quickly growing to become a popular destination for residents looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

The resort is owned by former President Daniel Moi’s Press Service aide Lee Njiru, a consummate journalist, who also worked for the late Jomo Kenyatta. 

The hotel offers a variety of services such as garden wedding venues, team building, seminars, and picnic grounds.

In a recent interview with Nation, Njiru revealed that his journey to becoming a hotelier began in 1990, when he opened a bar and butchery in Nakuru Town’s Racetrack Estate.

He later closed the business and began construction on a facility with the intention of establishing a school, which he named Lenro Academy.

However, after a year of running the school, he closed it and began remodeling the facility into a hotel in 2012.

“I saw the potential for growth in Nakuru and knew that with the number of small banks popping up, there would be a need for a place for employees to relax on weekends,” he said.

The resort is located on three acres of Njiru’s 25-acre farm.

There is a garden next to the hotel where you can order breakfast, food, and drinks to be delivered to your room.

The resort’s rooms are well-tiled and furnished with sumptuous canopy beds that provide a warm ambience while also providing privacy.

A portion of the farm has been converted into a helicopter landing zone, complete with an airport lounge and a designated fueling area.

Those who land on his farm, on the other hand, have a special separate restaurant where they are catered for.

The resort’s location is strategic, as it is 33 kilometers from Eldoret Airport, making it convenient for passengers who prefer to fly in.

For those who prefer tranquil, serene settings, the resort provides a respite from the noisy and congested atmosphere of busy urban centers.

The hotel, which has 25 rooms, provides a variety of services, including garden wedding venues, team building, seminars, and picnic grounds for organizations and businesses to organize and de-stress.

