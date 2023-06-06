Connect with us

Details Of Mike Sonko’s Luxury Mercedes Maybach Worth Ksh 32 Million 

sonkos maybach s class

Ex-Nairobi Governor on Monday, June 5 flaunted his Mercedes Maybach S Class, eliciting jealousy and admiration from netizens. 

Sonko in a clip on his social media pages was seen entering the luxury automobile which is famed for its grandeur and comfort.

“Honestly speaking, life outside politics is very sweet and very stress-free. Nowadays, all that I do is run my businesses and turn to social media from time to time, ” Sonko captioned the video. 

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is the epitome of luxury and opulence within the Mercedes-Benz lineup. 

It combines the elegance and sophistication of the S-Class sedan with exclusive Maybach features to create a truly exceptional vehicle

The Maybach S-Class has a long wheelbase, which gives the rear seats greater legroom for comfort when driving over speed bumps or potholes.

Its elegant interior is outfitted with top materials and finishes that inspire admiration not just from drivers but also from bystanders.

2022 mercedes maybach s dashboard carbuzz 845542 1600

The cabin is spacious, providing ample legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers. 

The rear seats are the true highlight, offering immense comfort and a first-class experience. They can recline, feature massage and heating functions, and even come with a separate entertainment system.

The Maybach S-Class is powered by a strong engine that provides smooth and effortless acceleration and can reach top speed in seven seconds.

2022 mercedes maybach s580 001

The suspension is finely tuned to provide a comfortable ride, soaking up bumps and road imperfections with ease. 

It also sports a cutting-edge infotainment system with a huge touchscreen display, as well as a slew of smart safety measures.

The Maybach S-Class is ideal for people looking for the ultimate in elegance and comfort. It is a vehicle that will make you feel like a VIP no matter where you travel.

Also Read: Inside Mike Sonko’s Multi-million Car Collection [PHOTOS]

