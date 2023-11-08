Details Of Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Meeting With 18 County First Ladies

The spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi on wednesday held a meeting with 18 County First Ladies to discuss ways to cascade the programs of the vulnerable to different counties in Kenya.

Speaking during the meeting Pastor Dorcas said she could not reach all the vulnerable in the country, but with the partnership and collaboration of the first ladies, many others would be impacted positively.

“I cannot do the work by myself, but when we work together, and engage your networks, government ministries and departments, we shall reach many,” said Pastor Dorcas.

Pastor Dorcas said if initiatives like the Wajane Cup (widows) and PWDs Cup were began, they would empower those vulnerable, and give them confidence to step out of hiding, for their talents and abilities exposed to the world.

“When we rise as mothers and show love to our children, and the vulnerable, those in addictions will change, and I have seen them change through community-based rehabilitation. We are the transformative agents,” she said.

Among those present included the Chair of the County First Ladies Association (CFLA) Allamitu Jattani (Marsabit), Emily Nyaribo (Nyamira), Bishop Saline Barchok (Bomet), Dr. Emily Chesire (Baringo), Madina Ali Issack (Mandera), Habiba Galgalo (Isiolo), Lilian Ekamais (Turkana), and Anne Wamatangi (Kiambu).

Mary Kangata (Muranga), Anita Mutula (Makueni), Beverlyne Lelelit (Samburu), Salina Samoei Bii (Uasin Gishu), and Dr Margaret Makelo (Bungoma), Scovia Kachapin (West Pokot), Fionnah Kiprotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Grace Wakahora (Laikipia), Agnes Ochillo (Migori), and Janet Sayo (CFLA Secretariat).

Dr. Chesire noted that empowering the boy child would reduce cases of irresponsible pregnancies and HIV/AIDS in the country.

“When we go in the direction Her Excellency Pastor Dorcas is talking about, we shall change the narrative in our country in terms of gender-based violence, and HIV/AIDS,” said Dr. Chesire.

Bungoma First Lady Dr. Makelo on her part said the speech by Pastor Dorcas had challenged them on the endless opportunities of transformation within their communities.

