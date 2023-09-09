Details Of Raila Odinga’s Multi-Million Hotel in Kisumu

Connect with us

Royal City Garden Hotel Kisumu Exterior

Royal City Garden Hotel

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is one of Kenya’s most prominent politicians, having run for President multiple times, including a failed effort in the 2022 general elections.

Outside politics, the former Prime Minister is a multi billionaire thanks to large investments in sectors such as energy and hospitality.

Among his multi million investments is the Royal City Hotel which is located in Kisumu City. 

The hotel is one of the most popular in the lakeside city, particularly among the region’s upper society. 

Several famous leaders and celebrities, including Odinga, have been spotted at the hotel. 

The hotel is conveniently positioned about 5.5 kilometers from Kisumu’s international airport, and it is also close to Aga Khan Hospital, Inuka Hospital, Westend Mall, Tuffoam Mall, and Mega Plaza.

The Royal City Hotel features 49 rooms, which are divided into standard, deluxe, and executive categories.

FB IMG 1694271924410

It also has two conference halls and one special hall aimed at the meetings, conventions, and exhibits market.

Among the conveniences available to hotel guests are computerised key cards, air conditioning, telephone extensions, flat screen TVs with pay TV access, attractive, modern washrooms with hot showers, and fast Wi-Fi. Mini-fridges and coffee tables are also available in the deluxe and executive rooms.

“Royal City Hotel elevates the standard luxury for travelers in the Western Region. Beautiful in its symmetric and flooded with natural serenity, this uniquely styled property is airy, spacious and offers an undeniable feeling of being home away from home,” its website reads. 

Besides the Royal City Hotel, Raila is reportedly building another Ksh 500 million beach resort in Malindi, Kilifi county.

Also Read: Inside Raila Odinga's Plan to Clean his ODM Party Ahead of 2027

