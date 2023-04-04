Details Of Shaffie Weru’s New Lucrative Role At Sakaja’s Office

Media practitioner Shaffie Weru has landed a new job at City Hall as the Head of Events and Branding in Nairobi County.

In an interview with a local media house, Shaffie disclosed that he is determined to develop experiences that will stretch the limits of event planning and branding.

“Nairobi is the New York or Paris of our country, and we offer the best experience and push boundaries that have never been pushed before to give the best results in service delivery for our number one client, the people of kanairo.

“It’s not about my vision but the vision of my governor as it is enshrined in his manifesto that includes a City of Dignity and making Nairobi work,” he stated.

Shaffie disclosed that his new role involves overseeing all of Governor Sakaja’s indoor and outdoor events, ensuring they look, feel, and sound amazing.

He also revealed that he is working on the Nairobi County anthem and choir battle.

Regarding his transition from. Radio to events and branding, Shaffie noted that in his new role he has to work with people unlike radio where it was a one man job.

“Radio was a one-man army job,” he said. “But here, I have a huge team in communications and protocol, and it’s not a one-man show.” said Shaffie.

He further stated that he wanted to be the head of events that all 47 counties lookup to and used as a guide when they were planning to carry out any county event.

“I want the Governor’s dream of a city of order and dignity achieved as we make Nairobi work,” he added.

