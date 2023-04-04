Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Details Of Winnie Odinga Multi-Million Side Hustle

By

Published

BeFunky collage 24

File image of Raila and her daughter Winnie

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga, is not only a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), but also an entrepreneur.

While she has been a trusted and influential member of her father’s political inner circle for the past decade, including as a key Azimio coalition operative in the 2022 General Election, Winnie is also the founder and CEO of Brickhouse Counsel, a communications consultancy firm she established in 2017.

According to its website, Brickhouse takes pleasure in its expertise in independent brand auditing, connections in the digital business world and political environment, and legal advice on steps for new company entry into the Kenyan market.

“We assist in all legal advice on steps for business entry in Kenya. We connect our customers with market leaders and strategic partners for new clients in a foreign market place,” the company’s website reads.

The firm has worked with a number of high-profile political and governmental entities across Africa, including Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

WinnieRaila

Winnie Odinga

With two Bachelor’s degrees (Corporate Communication & International Business & Economics) from Drexel University in Philadelphia, USA and an MBA from the United States International University (USIU) in Kenya, Winnie is clearly a highly educated and talented individual.

While many analysts see her as a potential political heir of her father, she has also faced criticism from some Azimio insiders over the power she wields in Raila’s inner circle and how she uses it.

Regardless of her future in politics, however, Winnie’s success as an entrepreneur and communications consultant is undeniable.

Also Read: Meet 6 People Raila Odinga Hangs Out With in Private (Photos)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019