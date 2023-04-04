Details Of Winnie Odinga Multi-Million Side Hustle

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga, is not only a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), but also an entrepreneur.

While she has been a trusted and influential member of her father’s political inner circle for the past decade, including as a key Azimio coalition operative in the 2022 General Election, Winnie is also the founder and CEO of Brickhouse Counsel, a communications consultancy firm she established in 2017.

According to its website, Brickhouse takes pleasure in its expertise in independent brand auditing, connections in the digital business world and political environment, and legal advice on steps for new company entry into the Kenyan market.

“We assist in all legal advice on steps for business entry in Kenya. We connect our customers with market leaders and strategic partners for new clients in a foreign market place,” the company’s website reads.

The firm has worked with a number of high-profile political and governmental entities across Africa, including Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi.

With two Bachelor’s degrees (Corporate Communication & International Business & Economics) from Drexel University in Philadelphia, USA and an MBA from the United States International University (USIU) in Kenya, Winnie is clearly a highly educated and talented individual.

While many analysts see her as a potential political heir of her father, she has also faced criticism from some Azimio insiders over the power she wields in Raila’s inner circle and how she uses it.

Regardless of her future in politics, however, Winnie’s success as an entrepreneur and communications consultant is undeniable.

