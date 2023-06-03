DJ Brownskin Arrested Over Wife’s Death

Michael Macharia Njiiri popularly known as DJ Brownskin is in police custody over a controversial video he recorded of his wife Sharon Njeri taking poison, which resulted in her death.

According to reports, DJ Brownskin was arrested on June 1 from a popular joint in Kasarani, Nairobi County after the police obtained an order from the Makadara magistrate’s court to hold him for seven days to complete investigations.

The renowned DJ is being investigated for aiding suicide contrary to Section 225 (c) of the Penal Code.

The incidents happened between the nights of July 29 and 30 in 2022.

Constable Wicks Lumumba of Kasarani who is handling the case in an affidavit filed before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga said Nieri died by suicide with the help of DJ Brownskin.

He argued that DJ Brownskin failed to prevent the commission of the said offense which led to the death of Njeri.

The police also accused DJ Brownskin of failing to honor summons by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) three times to shed light on the matter. He is also faulted of dodging police several times until the day he was arrested.

Lumumba added that the was required to assist in the reconstruction of the crime scene and the collection of evidence.

The police had requested a 14-day remand, but the magistrate only granted them seven days.

DJ Brownskin’s lawyers stated that their client was not a flight risk because he lived in Nairobi’s Kariobangi South estate and police knew both his apartment and the place of employment where he was apprehended.

The lawyers also denied that their client had been summoned by the police and stated that no evidence had been presented to the court to indicate that he had been summoned to appear before the police.

