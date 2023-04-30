Connect with us

DJ Brownskin finally Breaks Silence after Viral Video of Late Wife Taking Poison

DJ Brownskin, also known as Fullu Fullu, has recently resurfaced on social media after facing intense backlash for allegedly recording his late wife, Sharon Njeri, as she consumed a poisonous substance. The video went viral, with many accusing the DJ of watching his wife die. In response, Fullu Fullu changed his account mode to private.

However, he has now shared a quote on his Instagram story, suggesting that there is another side to the story that has not been told.

 

The quote reads, “Anybody that believes lies about you before hearing your side of the story was already looking for a way to be against you.”

Meanwhile, Sharon’s father, Mr. Mwangi, expressed his frustration with the sudden emergence of news surrounding his daughter’s death on social media.

He pleaded for justice to be served, stating that he was never informed of the troubles surrounding his daughter’s marriage and was only notified when things had already gone wrong.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 30, 2022, and sparked public outrage, with many demanding that Fullu Fullu be held accountable for his alleged role in his wife’s death.

The situation remains unclear, and with Fullu Fullu’s recent return to social media, it is uncertain what the future holds.

