Eliud Kipchoge Breaks Silence After Losing Boston Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge has broken silence after he was defeated at the Boston Marathon. 

In an update via social media Kipchoge said it was a tough race for him. 

“I live for the moments where I get to challenge the limits. It’s never guaranteed, it’s never easy. Today was a tough day for me. I pushed myself as hard as I could but sometimes, we must accept that today wasn’t the day to push the barrier to a greater height,” he stated. 

He at the same time congratulated his competitors and the supporters noting its normal to win or lose. 

“I want to congratulate my competitors and thank everyone in Boston and from home for the incredible support I am so humbled to receive. In sports you win and you lose and there is always tomorrow to set a new challenge. Excited for what’s ahead,” he added. 

The renowned marathoner finished in sixth place in 2:09:23 hours. 

IMG 20230418 075715

Defending champion Evans Chebet finished in first place clocking a time of 2:05:54.

Gabriel Geay (2:06:04) of Tanzania and Benson Kipruto (2:06:04) of Kenya finished in second and third place, respectively.

Chebet who is now the sixth male athlete in history to successfully defend his Boston Marathon title two years in a row will take home Ksh 20.2 million ($150,000).

In the women’s race, Hellen Obiri won the 2023 title. She finished in a time of 2:21:38 to win her first major marathon.

Obiri is now the first woman in history to win world titles in both indoor and outdoor track, cross country, and marathon races.

Beriso Amane of Ethiopia and Lonah Salpeter of Israel finished second and third, respectively.

