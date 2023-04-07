Eric Omondi Speaks Of Joining Politics 

Comedian Eric Omondi now says that he is considering to vie for a political seat in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview on Thursday, Omondi stated that the possibility of joining the political arena has not escaped his mind noting that he understands the importance of changing the system by first being a part of it.

“I have done a lot and achieved little. People have told me that sometimes if I need to see the change I have to be on the inside so that I can be able to fight for Wanjiku, so it is something I am considering. But that is the way in the future,” he stated.

The self-proclaimed President of Comedy Africa also announced that he will holding protests for 14 days from next week monday.

“I am very creative…beginning this Monday I will demonstrate for 14 days, straight but I won’t disclose where I will be demonstrating from,” Omondi said.

He added, “I will fight for the Wanjikus. It is not easy because the messages I receive, it’s getting crazier every day. I was once told that watoto hawajakula siku tatu. How is that even possible?”

The funnyman has been arrested a number of times this year over his protests around Nairobi. On April 3, he was arrested in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) while on his way to State House.

He had previously been arrested while protesting at Parliament grounds and at City Stadium.

He however maintains that he will go on with the demos until he is heard by the state.

