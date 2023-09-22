Eric Omondi’s Advice to Jalang’o After ODM Expulsion 

Eric Omondi has urged Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o, to apologise for his decision to cooperate with President William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday during an interview with Radio 47 Omondi observed that the MP owes an apology to ODM Leader Raila Odinga, the ODM Party, the people of Lang’ata, and God.

Omondi also advised him not to resign from his MP seat, but instead to apologize to the people who helped him become a lawmaker.

“Naeza advise Jalang’o asibanduke; akae pale pale. Aamke asubuhi, aoge, akunywe chai, aingie kwa gari, aendeshe aende kwa Baba (Raila), apige Magoti na aombe msamaha. Arudi pale maeneo (Lang’ata) aombe msamaha kwa wapiga Kura. Aende kanisani aombe msamaha kwa Mungu. Na ODM party pia,” said Omondi.

The renowned comedian who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Lang’ata MP seat in 2027, also stated that he is not interested in securing the seat but has hinted that he would consider it in the future if the people think he is qualified.

Jalang’o was expelled from ODM alongised MPs Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda earlier this month over advancing the political agenda of the other political parties contrary to the law.

The expulsion was however temporarily suspended by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) pending determination.

The 5 MPs also secured orders barring ODM from removing their names from the party register and removing them from National Assembly Committees.

