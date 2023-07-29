Eric Omondi’s Pledge to Help Influencer Brian Chira Out of Jail with a Condition

Popular comedian and entertainer Eric Omondi has made a promise to assist influencer Brian Chira in securing his release from jail, but with a condition attached.

The reason for Chira’s arrest was his alleged defamation of Tik Toker and radio presenter Azziad Nasenya.

In a statement to the media, Eric Omondi expressed his belief that Brian Chira deserved the consequences he faced for his actions, as it serves as a lesson to others.

Omondi emphasized that people often engage in online bullying without facing any repercussions, leaving the victims to suffer in silence.

Omondi also highlighted the seriousness of the matter, pointing out that Chira’s act of sharing Azziad’s personal contacts on social media was a direct threat to her safety and security.

Such actions can have severe consequences for the targeted individuals, both emotionally and physically.

While Eric Omondi is displeased with Chira’s behavior, he expressed that he does not wish for him to remain incarcerated.

Instead, Omondi offered to bail Chira out of jail on the condition that he issues a sincere apology to Azziad Nasenya.

Additionally, Omondi plans to have Chira sign a contract committing to becoming an ambassador against cyberbullying, using his influence to discourage such harmful behavior on social media.

“Chira, if you apologize to Azziad, I will come and get you out today. But you have to promise to be an ambassador of anti-cyberbullying and sign a contract,” Omondi declared.

Brian Chira’s arrest came as a result of his alleged defamatory statements and the use of inappropriate language directed at Azziad Nasenya during a TikTok live session.