Five Handsome Kisii Men Giving Kenyan Ladies Sleepless Nights

Kisii men are arguably one of the romantic tribes in Kenya behind the Luos. besides their overstated furious temper and a certain trait of stinginess, they make the best husbands.

Below are 5 Kisii men giving Kenyan ladies goosebumps and sleepless nights.

1. Dennis Okari

Many Kenyan ladies opine that the NTV news anchor is handsome and has a special lovely voice. The celebrated journalist was once married to media personality Betty Kyalo before breaking up after a few months after their wedding. Okari is currently married to Naomy Joy.

2. Nyashinski

Nyashinski used to be part of the all-boy rap group, ‘ Kleptomaniacs, ‘ which rocked the airwaves in the early 2000s. The singer and rapper then moved to the USA, where he was a truck driver before he made a musical comeback in 2017. Nyashinski broke the hearts of many of his female fans after marrying his long-time girlfriend at a traditional wedding.

3. Bryan Chweya

Chweya is the only man in the Elani Band. He is behind the incredible voice of many of the songs released by the music group. His profiles on social media are mostly followed by Kenyan ladies who camp in the comments section whenever he shares a photo. In a previous interview, Chweya revealed that his inbox is full of ladies trying their luck on him.

4. Silvanus Osoro

The National Assembly Majority Chief Whip and second-term Mp is one of the prominent young politicians from Kisii land. Osoro who is the lawmaker representing South Mugirango is followed by many ladies on his social media pages.

5. Benjamin Bogonko

He is famously known for his ‘Bold and Raw’ conversations. Benjamin is an award-winning teacher of inspiring speech and relationships. Women go crazy with positive feedback and responses each time he posts a picture or video on his social media accounts.

