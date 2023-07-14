Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Former Auntie Boss Actress Nyce Wanjeri Welcomes Baby Girl Pendo, Joining the Ranks of Kenyan Celebrities Celebrating New Arrivals

By

Published

amberWanjeri
amberWanjeri

Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri has joyously announced the arrival of her second child, a beautiful baby girl named Pendo. Taking to her social media platforms, the award-winning actress shared the news, revealing that her daughter was born on Wednesday, July 12, weighing 3.58kg.

Expressing her gratitude, Nyce Wanjeri shared her excitement, stating, “Our God has done it for us oooooh… Ladies and gentlemen, 12th July 2023 at 3 am, weighing 3.58kgs, baby Pendo Chemutai Leting was born. To God be the glory, and thank you all who prayed with us.”

Nyce Wanjeri joins the list of Kenyan celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2023. Amber Ray and her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo introduced their daughter to the world in May, expressing their overwhelming joy.

“About the saying ‘you only live once,’ I’m starting to wonder how true that is! Could it be true that one day is like a thousand years and a thousand years like a day? I may have a few more unanswered questions, but as for now… My man is with me as the angel of my house, and I’m a brand new mommy! Welcome home, baby Africanah. I have felt you all this life, and now I get to see you, hear you, and touch you… IT’S A BRAND NEW LIFE 🙌🏾 A life of many lives.”

Vera Sidika, the popular socialite, and her partner Brown Mauzo welcomed their second child, a son named Ice Brown, in March.

Additionally, Wangari Thiongo and Jimal Roho Safi celebrated the arrival of their baby girl, Amal J. Ibrahim, in March as well.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019