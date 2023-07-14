Former Auntie Boss Actress Nyce Wanjeri Welcomes Baby Girl Pendo, Joining the Ranks of Kenyan Celebrities Celebrating New Arrivals

Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri has joyously announced the arrival of her second child, a beautiful baby girl named Pendo. Taking to her social media platforms, the award-winning actress shared the news, revealing that her daughter was born on Wednesday, July 12, weighing 3.58kg.

Expressing her gratitude, Nyce Wanjeri shared her excitement, stating, “Our God has done it for us oooooh… Ladies and gentlemen, 12th July 2023 at 3 am, weighing 3.58kgs, baby Pendo Chemutai Leting was born. To God be the glory, and thank you all who prayed with us.”

Nyce Wanjeri joins the list of Kenyan celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2023. Amber Ray and her fiancé Kennedy Rapudo introduced their daughter to the world in May, expressing their overwhelming joy.

“About the saying ‘you only live once,’ I’m starting to wonder how true that is! Could it be true that one day is like a thousand years and a thousand years like a day? I may have a few more unanswered questions, but as for now… My man is with me as the angel of my house, and I’m a brand new mommy! Welcome home, baby Africanah. I have felt you all this life, and now I get to see you, hear you, and touch you… IT’S A BRAND NEW LIFE 🙌🏾 A life of many lives.”

Vera Sidika, the popular socialite, and her partner Brown Mauzo welcomed their second child, a son named Ice Brown, in March.

Additionally, Wangari Thiongo and Jimal Roho Safi celebrated the arrival of their baby girl, Amal J. Ibrahim, in March as well.